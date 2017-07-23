Indiana port gets new bulk terminal operator

PORTAGE, Ind. -- An Indiana port on Lake Michigan has gotten a new bulk terminal operator that hopes to double the port's cargo volume in the next two years.

Metro Ports President Michael Ferguson tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the California-based company hopes to improve cargo volume at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor by increasing volumes, finding opportunities with its current clients and bringing back shipments that once arrived at the port but no longer do.

Last year the port saw nearly 2.6 million tons of cargo. It brought the port to its highest three-year cargo total in its more than 50-year history.

Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Officer Rich Cooper says Metro Ports is the country's oldest stevedoring company and its presence at the port is a "game changer."