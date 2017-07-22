IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 23, 2017
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky
National Weather Service Louisville KY
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
INZ083-230815-
Dubois-
Including the city of Jasper
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ076-230815-
Orange-
Including the city of Paoli
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ077-230815-
Washington-
Including the city of Salem
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ078-230815-
Scott-
Including the city of Scottsburg
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ079-230815-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Madison
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ089-230815-
Perry-
Including the city of Tell City
921 PM CDT Sat Jul 22 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ084-230815-
Crawford-
Including the city of English
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ090-230815-
Harrison-
Including the city of Corydon
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ091-230815-
Floyd-
Including the city of New Albany
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ092-230815-
Clark-
Including the city of Jeffersonville
1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast