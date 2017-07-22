IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 23, 2017

_____

811 FPUS53 KLMK 230221

ZFPLMK

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky

National Weather Service Louisville KY

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

INZ083-230815-

Dubois-

Including the city of Jasper

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ076-230815-

Orange-

Including the city of Paoli

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ077-230815-

Washington-

Including the city of Salem

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ078-230815-

Scott-

Including the city of Scottsburg

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ079-230815-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Madison

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ089-230815-

Perry-

Including the city of Tell City

921 PM CDT Sat Jul 22 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ084-230815-

Crawford-

Including the city of English

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ090-230815-

Harrison-

Including the city of Corydon

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ091-230815-

Floyd-

Including the city of New Albany

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ092-230815-

Clark-

Including the city of Jeffersonville

1021 PM EDT Sat Jul 22 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast