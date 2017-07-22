In Virginia gubernatorial debate, Gillespie, Northam clash

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, right, and his wife Pam, center, are greeted by Virginia Bar Association Executive Director Yvonne C. McGhee, left, at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017 where Northam will debate withGOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie at the Virginia Bar Association meeting. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

HOT SPRINGS, Va. -- The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor clashed at their first debate over President Donald Trump, health care, immigration, and social issues.

Republican Ed Gillespie said Saturday that he doesn't always support Trump's policies, but is willing to work with the president on issues important to Virginia, such as military spending.

Democrat Ralph Northam said Trump is a "dangerous" man. Northam said Gillespie has been conspicuously silent in criticizing Trump's policies on health care and immigration that Northam said hurt Virginians.

The two also disagreed on other issues.

Northam, the state's lieutenant governor, touted his support of abortion rights and gun control. Gillespie, former Republican National Committee chairman, said he supports fewer restrictions on businesses, including on energy-related issues like hydraulic fracturing and off-shore drilling.