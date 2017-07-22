Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/22/2017 10:07 PM

World Series of Poker Main Event in Vegas down to 3 players

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The final three players, from left, Scott Blumstein; Benjamin Pollak, of France; and Dan Ott stand at the final table during the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    The final three players, from left, Scott Blumstein; Benjamin Pollak, of France; and Dan Ott stand at the final table during the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- The marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million.

Rookie Scott Blumstein is arriving at the table Saturday as the chip leader. The 25-year-old resident of Brigantine, New Jersey, has more than 226 million chips.

The players, who bested more than 7,200 others, at this point are guaranteed $3.5 million. The champion also will receive a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies.

Blumstein will be joined at the table by Daniel Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Frenchman Benjamin Pollak.

The 25-year-old Ott has more than 88 million chips, while 34-year-old Pollak is starting Saturday with over 45 million chips.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account