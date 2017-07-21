Andrus snaps 10th-inning tie, Rangers beat Rays 4-3

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo, and Nomar Mazara celebrate a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starter Alex Cobb pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Texas Rangers on-deck hitter Nomar Mazara, left, greets Elvis Andrus after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starter Alex Cobb during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham holds up his glove after making a diving catch on a line drive hit by Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria sits in the dirt after making a diving catch but was unable to throw out Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus out at first allowing the go-ahed run to score during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus hits an RBI-single off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Brad Boxberger during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Elvis Andrus homered early, and then snapped a 10th-inning tie with a two-out infield single that gave the struggling Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Andrus, who homered in the first inning, hit a sharp grounder off Brad Boxberger (2-1) that forced Evan Longoria to make a diving stop. Pinch runner Delino Shields scored when the third baseman to was unable to complete the throw to first base.

Alex Claudio (2-0) pitched two innings in relief of Yu Darvish to help Texas stop a five-game losing streak. The left-hander gave up a leadoff single to Steven Souza Jr. in the 10th, but avoided further damage by getting Adeiny Hechavarria to bunt into a double play and Mallex Smith to fly out.

Rays starter Alex Cobb took a three-hitter and a 3-1 lead into the ninth, but couldn't finish off the Rangers, who erased their deficit with Joey Gallo's double and Shin-Soo Choo's 14th homer within a three-pitch span.

Other than allowing a trio of solo homers, Darvish was outstanding for the Rangers.

The All-Star right-hander yielded five hits, walked one and struck out 12 over eight innings, yet was in line to drop a career-high fifth consecutive decision before the Rangers rallied against Cobb in the ninth.

The Rays built their lead on homers by Brad Miller, Corey Dickerson and Smith, whose eighth-inning shot made it 3-1.

Things shifted quickly when manager Kevin Cash decided against turning the game over to closer Alex Colome, who leads the AL with 26 saves, to begin the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister said Joey Gallo, who has been slowed by a sore left hamstring, is not ready to play on a regular basis in the outfield. Gallo is playing first base and DH.

Rays: Souza, who injured his left hip sliding Wednesday, was out of the lineup but pinch-hit in the 10th. ... CF Kevin Kiermaier, who's missed 35 games with a broken right hip, says his rehab has been "pretty much pain free" and expects to return in early to mid-August.

NICE CROWD

Attendance was announced as 24,461, up nearly 9,000 from Tampa Bay's average home attendance of 15,681, which ranks last in the majors. Friday was the first time the Rays played a home game after the All-Star break while in playoff contention since Sept. 23, 2013. They went on win a Game 163 tiebreaker to claim a wild-card berth that season.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Andrew Cashner (4-8), who's 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in two starts this month, goes against Rays RHP Chris Archer (7-5) Saturday night. Archer has worked at least six innings in 11 consecutive starts, the longest streak of his career.

