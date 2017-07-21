Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US

FILE â" In this March 15, 2010, file photo, Ali Charaf Damache arrives at the courthouse in Waterford, Ireland. Damache, an al-Qaida suspect known as Black Flag who has been linked to a plot to kill Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Friday, July 21, 2017, after he was brought from Spain to face terrorism charges. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- An al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist was brought to Philadelphia from Spain to face terrorism charges despite President Donald Trump's hardline promise to send terror suspects to Guantanamo Bay.

Ali Charaf Damache, 52, of Algeria, appeared in court Friday and will be arraigned next month on charges that he worked on the plot with two American women and a high school honors student from Maryland, court officials said.

A 2011 indictment accused him of taking part in a plot to kill Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who depicted the prophet Muhammad as a dog. The plot never materialized.

Damache married a Colorado woman, Jamie Paulin-Ramirez, days after she traveled to Ireland to meet him in 2009. Paulin-Ramirez eventually helped the FBI investigate the terror cell, which included a Pennsylvania woman who called herself "Jihad Jane" online.

Damache, known as "Black Flag," had been fighting extradition after his 2015 arrest in Spain. Lawyer Joseph Mancano, appointed Friday to represent him, said he did not have any immediate comment.

Trump said during the presidential campaign that he wanted the Guantanamo Bay detention facility to stay open and promised to "load it up with some bad dudes."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Philadelphia on Friday to give a speech on immigration policy and crime. He did not mention Damache's case and federal prosecutors in Philadelphia did not announce that the Algerian would be in court.

U.S. investigators said Damache joined co-defendants Mohammad Hassan Khalid, Colleen "Jihad Jane" LaRose and Paulin-Ramirez in forming a cell that recruited men online to wage jihad in South Asia and Europe, and to recruit women with western passports to travel through Europe in support of the cause.

LaRose is serving a 10-year prison term and Paulin-Ramirez eight years after pleading guilty to providing material aid to terrorism while Khalid, whose family had immigrated from Pakistan, was sentenced to five years.

Paulin-Ramirez took her 6-year-old son with her to Waterford, where he was taught to be a warrior and hate non-Muslims. The boy also endured physical abuse during the four-month stay, according to prosecutors who showed a video at her 2014 sentencing of him reciting inflammatory verses and thrusting a toy weapon as his mother laughed. She told the judge she hoped the boy would forget what she put him through.

A defense expert testified that she had a twisted view of the religion, culled from extremist postings.

Damache's arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 28.

Vilks lives in a secret location with police protection.

Gurman reported from Washington, D.C.

This story has been corrected to show Damache's arraignment is scheduled for August, not next week.