updated: 7/21/2017 10:50 PM

The Latest: Fighting in Afghan province kills 11 police

Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Latest on violence in Afghanistan (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakshan's province says 11 police have been killed and another six wounded during a roaring battle with Taliban insurgents.

Ahmad Faisal Bigzad says another 20 members of a local police force in the remote region of Tagab are missing following Friday's firefight. It wasn't immediately clear if they had been kidnapped or whether they had escaped.

Bigzad says the area of the fighting is tucked inside a mountainous region where access is restricted and even telephone contact is erratic.

Earlier Saturday, Helmand provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Safi said an errant U.S. airstrike confirmed by the Pentagon killed 12 Afghan National Police personnel and wounded two others on Friday.

The United States in a statement confirmed the airstrike on the Security Forces compound occurred during a U.S.-supported operation against Taliban insurgents in the area.

