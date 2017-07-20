Ex-Lady Vols star Bridgette Gordon joins Tennessee's staff

FILE - In this May 17, 2014, file photo, former Tennessee basketball player Bridgette Gordon speaks after being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in Nashville, Tenn. U.S. Olympic gold medalist Bridgette Gordon, who led Tennessee to two national titles during her playing career, is returning to her alma mater as an assistant coach. Tennessee coach Holly Warlick announced Gordonâs addition to the Lady Volunteersâ staff Thursday, July 20, 2017. Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Bridgette Gordon, who led Tennessee to two national titles during her playing career, is returning to her alma mater as an assistant coach.

Tennessee coach Holly Warlick announced Gordon's addition to the staff Thursday. The Women's Basketball Hall of Famer fills a spot vacated by the departure of Jolette Law, who left to become an assistant at South Carolina.

Gordon played at Tennessee from 1985-89. Tennessee reached the Final Four each of her four seasons and won national titles in 1987 and 1989. She won a gold medal with the 1988 U.S. Olympic team.

She spent the last seven seasons as an assistant at Wichita State. She also has been a WNBA regional scout and an assistant at Georgia State and Stetson.