updated: 7/20/2017 8:25 PM

Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat Rangers 9-7 to complete 4-game sweep

  • Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop watches a solo home run in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and home plate umpire Bob Davidson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre watches his RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers' Carlos Gomez follows through on an RBI double in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo and home plate umpire Tripp Gibson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Orioles shortstop Ruben Tejada, left, looks to throw to first after forcing out Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli at second base on Rougned Odor's ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Odor was safe at first.

    Associated Press

 
By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
 
 

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before coming back to hand Hamels (4-1) his first loss in 10 starts this season.

Baltimore hit 10 home runs in the series and outscored Texas 34-11.

The Orioles' four-game winning streak is their longest since a six-game run in early May, and it puts them within three games of .500 (46-49) for the first time since July 4.

Miguel Castro (2-1) worked the sixth for Baltimore after starter Wade Miley allowed five runs over five innings.

