IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, July 21, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
INZ027-211700-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ018-211700-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ033-211700-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ022-211700-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 97 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ009-211700-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ005-211700-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ015-211700-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ032-211700-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ025-211700-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 93 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ034-211700-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
INZ016-211700-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through early
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ006-211700-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ003-211700-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ014-211700-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ023-211700-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ008-211700-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ013-211700-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 94 to
99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ012-211700-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ004-211700-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ007-211700-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ024-211700-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ026-211700-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ020-211700-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings 94 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 97 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ017-211700-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north toward daybreak.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast