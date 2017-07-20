IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, July 21, 2017

441 FPUS53 KIWX 210228

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

INZ027-211700-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ018-211700-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ033-211700-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ022-211700-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ009-211700-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ005-211700-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-211700-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ032-211700-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ025-211700-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ034-211700-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

INZ016-211700-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-211700-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ003-211700-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-211700-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-211700-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ008-211700-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ013-211700-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 94 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ012-211700-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

927 PM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-211700-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-211700-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ024-211700-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ026-211700-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ020-211700-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ017-211700-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1027 PM EDT Thu Jul 20 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north toward daybreak.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

