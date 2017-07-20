GOP senators in last-ditch try to rescue health care bill

hello

Protesters against the Republic health care proposals block the entrance to the office of Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., at the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Associated Press

In this March 4, 2015 image from video, Deborah deMoulpied discusses her relief about obtaining insurance under the Affordable Care Act Hampshire in in Concord, N.H. The former home goods store owner said in July 23017 that she remains concerned about possibly losing her insurance and has cut back on her spending and started thinking about what medical tests and treatments should could go without if that happens. Associated Press

From left, Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, talk as they wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump during a luncheon, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

In this July 14 2017 photo, Jonathan Nickell checks his iPad while waiting for his wife to have surgery at the St. Joseph Mount Sterling hospital in Mount Sterling, Ky. Nickell said rural hospitals are essential to their community. Many rural hospitals have struggled financially because they serve large populations of poor people who don't have insurance. Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., followed by Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn Texas, leave the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, to speak to members of the media following a luncheon with President Donald Trump and other GOP leadership. Associated Press

President Donald Trump stops to greet Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, left, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. at a luncheon with GOP leadership, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump gestures towards Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. while speaking during a luncheon GOP leadership, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

From left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to members of the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, following a luncheon with President Donald Trump and other GOP leadership. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Republican senators are hunkering down in an eleventh-hour attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

Around two dozen of them met for nearly three hours late Wednesday to try resolving their differences over repealing and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law. When it was over, no one offered evidence of specific progress.

Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso says, "We still do have work to do."

Top Republicans are trying to revive the legislation. But doing that will require support from at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators, a threshold they've been short of for weeks.

Aiming to finally resolve the issue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll force a vote on the legislation early next week.