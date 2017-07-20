Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/20/2017 9:54 PM

Late 'Batman' actor Adam West honored at Comic-Con

By SANDY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 

SAN DIEGO -- There are typically a lot of Batmen at Comic-Con, but only one was the subject of a star-filled tribute.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, producer James Tucker, actors Ralph Garman and Lee Meriwether and about 1,000 fans paid tribute to the late Adam West at the pop-culture convention Thursday night.

West played Batman in the 1960s TV series and later voiced the character of Mayor West on "Family Guy." He died last month at age 88.

Smith said watching West on "Batman" defined his childhood and taught him morality.

Meriwether said that when she played Catwoman and Kitka opposite West in "Batman: The Movie" movie, she could hardly maintain her character's accent because she was so dazzled by West.

The presentation included highlight reels of West's work on "Batman" and "Family Guy."

