Trump administration pulls health law help in 18 cities

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 file photo, Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace navigator Leticia Chaw, right, helps gather information for Jennifer Sanchez to re-enroll in a health insurance plan in Houston. Shoppers will have fewer places to turn for help signing up for coverage on the ACA's insurance exchanges with the announcement in July 2017 that President Donald Trump's administration ended contracts that brought assistance into libraries, businesses and urban neighborhoods in 18 cities. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump's administration has ended Affordable Care Act contracts that brought assistance into neighborhoods in 18 cities, meaning shoppers on the insurance exchanges will have fewer places to turn for help signing up for coverage.

Community groups say the move was announced to them by contractors last week, and it will further shrink efforts already challenged by a shorter enrollment window and consumer confusion. Some call it an attempt to damage the health law's marketplaces by a president who has made clear his intention to let "Obamacare" fail.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid officials decided not to renew a final option year on contracts with Cognosante and CSRA. Agency spokeswoman Jane Norris says the contracts were temporary and other federally funded help with enrollment will continue.