IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 19, 2017
942 FPUS53 KIWX 190258
ZFPIWX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
INZ027-191700-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ018-191700-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ033-191700-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ022-191700-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ009-191700-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ005-191700-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ015-191700-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ032-191700-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ025-191700-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ034-191700-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ016-191700-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ006-191700-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ003-191700-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ014-191700-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ023-191700-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ008-191700-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ013-191700-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ012-191700-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ004-191700-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ007-191700-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ024-191700-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ026-191700-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
INZ020-191700-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
INZ017-191700-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to
98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast