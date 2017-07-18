IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 19, 2017

942 FPUS53 KIWX 190258

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

INZ027-191700-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ018-191700-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ033-191700-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ022-191700-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ009-191700-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ005-191700-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ015-191700-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ032-191700-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ025-191700-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ034-191700-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ016-191700-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ006-191700-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ003-191700-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ014-191700-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ023-191700-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ008-191700-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ013-191700-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ012-191700-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

957 PM CDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ004-191700-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ007-191700-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ024-191700-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ026-191700-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Heat index readings 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ020-191700-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

INZ017-191700-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1057 PM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

