Music
posted: 7/18/2017 7:00 AM

Mayer on changing his live shows: I want to be competitive

  John Mayer poses for a portrait on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in New York, NY. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- John Mayer says watching Drake perform live encouraged him to step up his stage production and take more risks during his own concerts.

Mayer will launch the second leg of his Search for Everything World Tour on Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mayer's new live shows have been a departure for the singer-songwriter, who now performs with a colorful and futuristic L.E.D. wall and floor. He says he wants "to be competitive" with his shows.

He added that after he saw Drake's live show, he thought to himself: "I want a little of that."

Mayer isn't only playing big arenas. He also announced that he will join the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light for a show in Los Angeles on July 26. Lady Gaga will also perform on the Dive Bar Tour.

