Houston All-Star Correa leaves game with thumb injury

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano is safe at second base as Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reaches for the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Associated Press

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) walks off the field with manager AJ Hinch, second from left, after an injury during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- All-Star Carlos Correa has left the Houston Astros' game against the Seattle Mariners with a jammed left thumb.

Correa was pulled Monday after swinging and missing at a pitch in the fourth inning. He grimaced in pain and walked around for a moment before trainers arrived. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez.

Correa jammed the same thumb on a headfirst slide at home plate July 4 and sat out the next day.

The 22-year-old Correa is hitting .320 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat Monday.

The team says he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.