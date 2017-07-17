IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Monday, July 17, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
INZ027-172100-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ018-172100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ033-172100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ022-172100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ009-172100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ005-172100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ015-172100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-172100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ025-172100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ034-172100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ016-172100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ006-172100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ003-172100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s...except in the lower
70s near Lake Michigan. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ014-172100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ023-172100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ008-172100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ013-172100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ012-172100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ004-172100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-172100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ024-172100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ026-172100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ020-172100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ017-172100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
