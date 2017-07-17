IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Monday, July 17, 2017

_____

874 FPUS53 KIWX 170643

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

INZ027-172100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ018-172100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ033-172100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ022-172100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ009-172100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ005-172100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ015-172100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ032-172100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ025-172100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ034-172100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ016-172100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ006-172100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ003-172100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s...except in the lower

70s near Lake Michigan. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ014-172100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ023-172100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ008-172100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ013-172100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ012-172100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

142 AM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ004-172100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ007-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ024-172100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ026-172100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ020-172100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ017-172100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

242 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast