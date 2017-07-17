The Latest: Crews search for missing man, not teenage boy

Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

Gila County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Hornung briefs members of the media during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

The Water Wheel Campground parking lot is blocked off by authorities Sunday, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., after a deadly flash-flooding hit Saturday afternoon at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)

A Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over as a mortuary vehicle awaits for victims on the parking lot of Water Well Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz, Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at Cold Springs canyon. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. (Alexis Bechman/Payson Roundup via AP)

