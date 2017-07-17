Breaking News Bar
 
Rauner says he'll veto money for Chicago teacher pensions

Associated Press
MT. ZION, Ill. -- Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll use his amendatory veto power to remove money for Chicago teacher pensions from a school funding bill.

Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar says that could effectively kill the legislation, putting hundreds of districts at risk of shuttering schools.

Lawmakers approved a state budget this month that requires school funding be distributed through a new, more equitable formula that isn't law yet.

At a stop in Mt. Zion Monday, Rauner called on lawmakers to send him the funding bill they approved in May. He says removing a Chicago "bailout" would provide more money for other districts.

Manar, the bill's sponsor, says Rauner should be working with lawmakers on an agreement rather than holding campaign-style events for TV cameras.

Illinois already covers pension costs for districts other than CPS.

The bill is SB1.

