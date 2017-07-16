IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 16, 2017
_____
844 FPUS53 KIWX 160642
ZFPIWX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
INZ027-162100-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ018-162100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ033-162100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ022-162100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ009-162100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ005-162100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ015-162100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ032-162100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ025-162100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ034-162100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward
daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ016-162100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ006-162100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ003-162100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 16 2017
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ014-162100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ023-162100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ008-162100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ013-162100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ012-162100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ004-162100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ007-162100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ024-162100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ026-162100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ020-162100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ017-162100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast toward daybreak.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph through midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast