Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/16/2017 2:24 PM

The Latest: 71-year-old woman killed in Honolulu fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A woman, who exited the Marco Polo apartment complex, is placed in an ambulance as firefighters continue to battle the blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    A woman, who exited the Marco Polo apartment complex, is placed in an ambulance as firefighters continue to battle the blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter flies near a fire burning on a floor at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter flies near a fire burning on a floor at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • An evacuation bus takes residents of the Marco Polo building to a nearby shelter after a deadly fire at the building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    An evacuation bus takes residents of the Marco Polo building to a nearby shelter after a deadly fire at the building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Volunteers prepare food and drinks at a school for the residents of the Marco Polo building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire broke out in the building killing three people and sent hundreds to a nearby school for the night.

    Volunteers prepare food and drinks at a school for the residents of the Marco Polo building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire broke out in the building killing three people and sent hundreds to a nearby school for the night.
    Associated Press

  • Residents of the Marco Polo building register at a shelter for overnight accommodations after a deadly fire tore through the high rise building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Residents of the Marco Polo building register at a shelter for overnight accommodations after a deadly fire tore through the high rise building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Residents of the Marco Polo building arrive at a nearby shelter after a deadly fire tore through the condo, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Residents of the Marco Polo building arrive at a nearby shelter after a deadly fire tore through the condo, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017.

    Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • A paramedic checks on a woman, lying on a median, after she and others exited the Marco Polo apartment complex as firefighters continue to battle a blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    A paramedic checks on a woman, lying on a median, after she and others exited the Marco Polo apartment complex as firefighters continue to battle a blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Onlookers stand on a sidewalk as a fire burns at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia))

    Onlookers stand on a sidewalk as a fire burns at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia))
    Associated Press

  • Debris falls off a balcony during a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Debris falls off a balcony during a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Firefighters work at the scene of a multiple-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Firefighters work at the scene of a multiple-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Smoke from a deadly fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, covers the Waikiki skyline Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Smoke from a deadly fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, covers the Waikiki skyline Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Firefighters on a lower balcony spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartments, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Firefighters on a lower balcony spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartments, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • Firefighters on several balconies spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

    Firefighters on several balconies spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
    Associated Press

  • This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

    This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)
    Associated Press

  • This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

    This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)
    Associated Press

  • This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

    This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)
    Associated Press

  • This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. (Bruce Campbell via AP)

    This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. (Bruce Campbell via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Contractors clean the walls outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.

    Contractors clean the walls outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.
    Associated Press

  • Contractors sweep up the fallen debris after a deadly fire swept through the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. The fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.

    Contractors sweep up the fallen debris after a deadly fire swept through the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. The fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.
    Associated Press

  • Debris that fell from a fire at the Marco Polo residence lays on the front lawn of the building, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

    Debris that fell from a fire at the Marco Polo residence lays on the front lawn of the building, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.
    Associated Press

  • A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, right, and several fire officials stand outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday.

    A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, right, and several fire officials stand outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday.
    Associated Press

  • With the damage of the fire nearby, a woman attempts to clean her window sill at the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

    With the damage of the fire nearby, a woman attempts to clean her window sill at the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.
    Associated Press

  • A man looks off his balcony at the the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

    A man looks off his balcony at the the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.
    Associated Press

  • A man takes pictures off of a balcony of the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

    A man takes pictures off of a balcony of the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.
    Associated Press

  • This photo shows the Marco Polo building after a fire gutted several of the top floors of the residential complex, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

    This photo shows the Marco Polo building after a fire gutted several of the top floors of the residential complex, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HONOLULU -- The Latest on a deadly high-rise apartment building fire in Honolulu (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Family members of a 71-year-old woman say she is the third victim killed in a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

Jayne Matsuyama tells The Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://bit.ly/2tZe2GC) that her sister Joanna Kuwata was one of three people killed in Friday's blaze.

Matsuyama says her sister was single and lived alone on the 26th floor of the high-rise where the fire broke out. She says Kuwata, who retired about five years ago, had lived in the building for the last two decades.

Matsuyama told the newspaper that her sister's apartment was not damaged by the fire.

Hawaiian Airlines in-flight manager, 54-year-old Britt Reller, and his 85-year-old mother, Melba Jeannine Dilley, were among the dead. A dozen other people were injured in the fire.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the blaze.

___

9:14 p.m.

As smoke filled his 26th-floor apartment in Honolulu, a Hawaiian Airlines manager made one final telephone call to his brother, the brother says, before both the man and his mother were killed in the blaze.

Pearl City Community Church Pastor Phil Reller told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://bit.ly/2tXsf7e) that police confirmed that two of the three victims killed in the blaze Friday are his mother and brother.

Reller told the newspaper he received a call from his brother, Britt Reller, 54, saying he had been taking a shower when he smelled the smoke. He rushed out but was unable to get to their 85-year-old mother, Melba Jeannine Dilley. He had crawled under a bed and wasn't heard from again, his brother told the newspaper.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account