The Latest: 71-year-old woman killed in Honolulu fire

A woman, who exited the Marco Polo apartment complex, is placed in an ambulance as firefighters continue to battle the blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter flies near a fire burning on a floor at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

An evacuation bus takes residents of the Marco Polo building to a nearby shelter after a deadly fire at the building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Volunteers prepare food and drinks at a school for the residents of the Marco Polo building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire broke out in the building killing three people and sent hundreds to a nearby school for the night.

Associated Press

Residents of the Marco Polo building register at a shelter for overnight accommodations after a deadly fire tore through the high rise building, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Residents of the Marco Polo building arrive at a nearby shelter after a deadly fire tore through the condo, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017.

Associated Press

A paramedic checks on a woman, lying on a median, after she and others exited the Marco Polo apartment complex as firefighters continue to battle a blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Onlookers stand on a sidewalk as a fire burns at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia))

Associated Press

Debris falls off a balcony during a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Firefighters work at the scene of a multiple-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Smoke from a deadly fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, covers the Waikiki skyline Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Firefighters on a lower balcony spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartments, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

Firefighters on several balconies spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

Associated Press

This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

Associated Press

This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

Associated Press

This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. Bruce Campbell via AP)

Associated Press

This photo provided by Bruce Campbell, a unit manager in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu, shows the charred interior of the building on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. (Bruce Campbell via AP)

Associated Press

Contractors clean the walls outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.

Associated Press

Contractors sweep up the fallen debris after a deadly fire swept through the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. The fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday. Residents were allowed back in the building early Saturday morning and they, along with many contractors spent the day cleaning up the mess left from the fire.

Associated Press

Debris that fell from a fire at the Marco Polo residence lays on the front lawn of the building, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Associated Press

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, right, and several fire officials stand outside the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A deadly fire started on the 26th floor of the building and quickly spread to others killing at least three people Friday.

Associated Press

With the damage of the fire nearby, a woman attempts to clean her window sill at the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Associated Press

A man looks off his balcony at the the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Associated Press

A man takes pictures off of a balcony of the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Associated Press