updated: 7/15/2017 9:55 AM

Small plane clips house near Swiss capital, crashes

Associated Press
BERLIN -- A small plane has clipped a house and crashed near the airport that serves Switzerland's capital of Bern. Police say the pilot was injured but no one in the building was hurt.

Bern canton (state) police said the plane was headed Saturday for the airport in Belp, outside the city, when it clipped the roof of the residential building for reasons that remain unclear. It crashed in a neighboring field.

Rescue services freed the 44-year-old pilot from the cockpit and he was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

