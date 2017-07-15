Breaking News Bar
 
Indianapolis man charged with drug-related slaying

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old Indianapolis man faces murder charges in connection with a drug-related slaying.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2tecCLf ) Roger Ravell was charged in the June 5 killing of Christopher Curry outside a home on the city's east side.

Court records indicate Ravell arranged for a 20-pound package of marijuana to be delivered to the home. But a man living there later told Ravell the package never arrived.

Authorities say that man was woken several days later when four men with shotguns entered his bedroom and bound him with zip ties.

Curry, 28, arrived at the house shortly thereafter. Authorities say the men shot him in the face, killing him.

Ravell made an initial court appearance Friday. Attorney information for Ravell was not immediately available.

