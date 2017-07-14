NY Fashion Week: Menswear from Raf Simons, Sanchez-Kane

This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

This July 11, 2017 photo show models wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

This July 11, 2017 photo show a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

Fashion designer Raf Simons, left, makes adjustments before his fashion show Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

Designer Todd Snyder speaks to a reporter at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week Monday, July 10, 2017, in New York.

Fashion designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane walks with a model after her fashion show during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion by Sanchez-Kane during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

A curious guest, left, reaches out to touch the fabric of a model's jacket at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

Models pose for photographers while lounging on beds at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

Two models pose on a bed at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wearing an elaborate brocade jacket poses for a photographer at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

Models pose on a bed wearing fashion from the Bode collection during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wearing a lace shirt poses for photographers at the Bode fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wearing a lace shirt with quilted pants poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wearing a multicolored quilted jacket poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model poses for photographers while seated on a chair at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wearing a terrycloth jacket poses at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

A model wears pants made from a sack at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

Two models pose for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

