updated: 7/14/2017 7:59 AM

NY Fashion Week: Menswear from Raf Simons, Sanchez-Kane

  This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  This July 11, 2017 photo show models wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    This July 11, 2017 photo show models wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    This July 11, 2017 photo shows a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  This July 11, 2017 photo show a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    This July 11, 2017 photo show a model wearing fashion by Raf Simons during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  Fashion designer Raf Simons, left, makes adjustments before his fashion show Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    Fashion designer Raf Simons, left, makes adjustments before his fashion show Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.

    In this July 10, 2017 photo, a model walks the runway at the Todd Snyder fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York.
    Associated Press

  Designer Todd Snyder speaks to a reporter at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week Monday, July 10, 2017, in New York.

    Designer Todd Snyder speaks to a reporter at the Todd Snyder men's fashion show during Men's Fashion Week Monday, July 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Fashion designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane walks with a model after her fashion show during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane walks with a model after her fashion show during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion by Sanchez-Kane during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion by Sanchez-Kane during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears fashion from the Sanchez-Kane collection during Men's Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A curious guest, left, reaches out to touch the fabric of a model's jacket at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A curious guest, left, reaches out to touch the fabric of a model's jacket at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Models pose for photographers while lounging on beds at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    Models pose for photographers while lounging on beds at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Two models pose on a bed at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    Two models pose on a bed at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wearing an elaborate brocade jacket poses for a photographer at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wearing an elaborate brocade jacket poses for a photographer at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Models pose on a bed wearing fashion from the Bode collection during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    Models pose on a bed wearing fashion from the Bode collection during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wearing a lace shirt poses for photographers at the Bode fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wearing a lace shirt poses for photographers at the Bode fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wearing a lace shirt with quilted pants poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wearing a lace shirt with quilted pants poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wearing a multicolored quilted jacket poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wearing a multicolored quilted jacket poses for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model poses for photographers while seated on a chair at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model poses for photographers while seated on a chair at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wearing a terrycloth jacket poses at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wearing a terrycloth jacket poses at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  A model wears pants made from a sack at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    A model wears pants made from a sack at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Two models pose for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    Two models pose for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  Two models pose for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.

    Two models pose for photographers at the Bode menswear fashion presentation during Men's Fashion Week, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Among highlights from four days of menswear fashion shows in New York was a trip to Chinatown courtesy of Raf Simons. The Calvin Klein creative director showed his own label amid the roar of subway trains. His models carried umbrellas and wore chunky rain boots as he evoked the Replicants from the film "Blade Runner."

Todd Snyder, meanwhile, was fueled by a wanderlust, focusing on cultural diversity inspired by Marrakesh, Japan, Dubai and other destinations. His loose, easy collection included shorts and striped trousers and suits. Mexican designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane channeled emotional chaos and the political climate with the phrase "alternative facts" drawn on some of her models' faces.

Emily Adams Bode of Bode New York worked in antique linens and had her models reclining on beds.

