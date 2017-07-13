IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 13, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;78%
Auburn;Clear;73;SSW;3;83%
Bloomington;Clear;78;SW;6;73%
Columbus;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;6;85%
Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;9;81%
Elkhart;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;17;81%
Evansville;Clear;78;SW;8;81%
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;84%
Gary;Clear;81;SW;9;66%
Goshen;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;17;81%
Huntingburg;Clear;77;SW;3;84%
Indianapolis;Cloudy;77;SSW;9;87%
Knox;Cloudy;72;W;14;90%
Kokomo;Cloudy;75;SSW;7;87%
Lafayette;Cloudy;75;WSW;7;93%
Muncie;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;78%
Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;91%
Shelbyville;Cloudy;78;S;8;78%
South Bend;Cloudy;74;SSW;6;90%
Terre Haute;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;7;84%
Warsaw;Thunderstorms;76;SSW;5;83%
