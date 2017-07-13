Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 7/13/2017 7:00 AM

Associated Press
IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 13, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;78%

Auburn;Clear;73;SSW;3;83%

Bloomington;Clear;78;SW;6;73%

Columbus;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;6;85%

Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;9;81%

Elkhart;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;17;81%

Evansville;Clear;78;SW;8;81%

Fort Wayne;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;84%

Gary;Clear;81;SW;9;66%

Goshen;Thunderstorms;75;SSW;17;81%

Huntingburg;Clear;77;SW;3;84%

Indianapolis;Cloudy;77;SSW;9;87%

Knox;Cloudy;72;W;14;90%

Kokomo;Cloudy;75;SSW;7;87%

Lafayette;Cloudy;75;WSW;7;93%

Muncie;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;78%

Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;91%

Shelbyville;Cloudy;78;S;8;78%

South Bend;Cloudy;74;SSW;6;90%

Terre Haute;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;7;84%

Warsaw;Thunderstorms;76;SSW;5;83%

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

