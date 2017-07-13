Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at an area affected by last year's cyclone Aila in Nildumur, Satkhira district, about 176 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. Up to a quarter of Bangladesh is inundated in a normal year, and century-level flooding could put 60 percent of the country under water, the report says. Storm surges from tropical cyclones, destructive winds and landslides are other risks from weather extremes.

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a small boy holds up a cardboard cover over his head to protect himself from the sun as he walks on the dried up bed of river Tawi in Jammu, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Bangladeshis stand by the Bay of Bengal coast as a red flag flies warning people of the coming tropical Cyclone Mahasen in Chittagong, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015 file photo, villagers help a fisherman couple push their boat to the water at Satyanarayanpur village in the Sundarbans, India, an area straddling India and Bangladesh where thousands are homeless as seas rise twice as fast as the global average and water eats away at the islands or subsumes them altogether. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this July 31, 2016, file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a boat in the Morigaon district, east of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, a woman holds her daughter stands awaiting her husband who went to collect drinking water after flood waters enter their house following heavy monsoon rains in Gauhati, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, people walk through the slums adjacent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, an area where 2.8 million people are crammed into low-lying slums that flood regularly. A report by the Asia Development Bank says Friday, July 14, 2017, Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, a woman receives treatment at a fever clinic especially set up to cater to those suffering from fever, one of the main symptoms of several mosquito-borne diseases, at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, Indian women walk home after collecting drinking water from a well at Mengal Pada in Thane district in Maharashtra state, India, after a heatwave and severe drought conditions struck the region. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo, a woman harvests paddy in a paddy field on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, one of the world's largest grain exporters. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

In this March 30, 2015 file photo, a Kashmiri man stretches his hand to help a local evacuate from a flood affected area in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, Indian women cover themselves and their children with scarves as they brave a dust storm under heat wave conditions in Jammu, India. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2009 file photo, Maldivian Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Ibrahim Didi signs a document calling on all countries to cut down their carbon dioxide emissions ahead of a major U.N. climate change conference in December in Copenhagen, in Girifushi, Maldives, where government ministers in scuba gear held an underwater meeting to highlight the threat global warming poses to the lowest-lying nation on earth. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

