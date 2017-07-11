Breaking News Bar
 
Kermit the Frog finding a new voice after actor switch

  • FILE - In this July 11, 2015, file photo, Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International in San Diego. ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter reported July 10, 2017, that Whitmire is no longer performing the character. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.


ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter report that Steve Whitmire has left his role as the voice behind the iconic Muppet. Whitmire has voiced the character since Muppets creator Jim Henson's death in 1990. A Muppets Studio spokeswoman tells the outlets that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will be taking over the role.

Representatives for Disney, which owns Muppets Studio, didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday about the motivation behind the move.

In addition to Kermit, Whitmire had voiced grumpy critic Statler, Rizzo the Rat and other characters for the Muppets.

