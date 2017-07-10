Breaking News Bar
 
UN envoy launches new round of Syria talks amid cease-fire

  • FILE - In this Friday, July 7, 2017, file photo U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. A separate US-Russia-brokered truce for southern Syria, brokered by the U.S. and Russia, is meant to help allay growing concerns by neighboring Jordan and Israel about Iranian military ambitions in the area.

GENEVA -- The U.N. envoy for Syria has started a new round, the seventh so far, of indirect talks between Syrian government and opposition leaders in Geneva.

The talks are expected to last through the week. They come as a cease-fire in Syria, brokered by the U.S. and Russian presidents, has gone into effect in the country's south.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura declined to comment on his expectations but was due to hold a news conference later on Monday.

De Mistura was meeting first with envoys from Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, before a meeting later with opposition representatives.

The U.N.-led diplomatic efforts seek partly to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria and lay the groundwork for the day when Syria's civil war, now in its seventh yer, finally ends.

