updated: 7/5/2017 12:30 PM

UN: Cholera outbreak in Yemen has spread and over 1,600 dead

  • A girl is treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017. The World Health Organization says a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed 1500 lives since April and is suspected of affecting 246,000 people.

    A girl is treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017. The World Health Organization says a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed 1500 lives since April and is suspected of affecting 246,000 people.
    Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations says the cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has now spread to all 21 governorates and there have been 270,000 suspected cases and over 1,600 deaths from the disease since late April.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the World Health Organization and its partners received 400 tons of medical supplies and equipment Tuesday, including 30 ambulances and kits to treat 10,000 people in Aden and Hodeida.

Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that WHO's partners will set up 2,350 beds at 600 points throughout Yemen to treat cholera victims with oral rehydration.

The World Food Program said over 17 million Yemenis don't know where their next meal will come from.

A two-year Saudi-led campaign against Houthi rebels has damaged infrastructure and caused medicine shortages in the Arab world's poorest country.

