Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/5/2017 8:34 PM

Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Qatar Airways has joined two other major long-haul carriers in the Gulf in getting off a U.S. laptop ban list.

The airline said early Thursday that with "immediate effect, all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Hamad International Airport to destinations in the United States." Hamad International Airport in Doha is the hub of Qatar Airways.

The airline did not discuss specifics about what it did to appease U.S. officials. In Turkey, authorities say they now use CT scanners to examine passengers' electronics.

The airline joins Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Dubai-based Emirates and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines in getting off the list.

The Trump administration in March banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 Mideast airports over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account