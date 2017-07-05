Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Qatar Airways has joined two other major long-haul carriers in the Gulf in getting off a U.S. laptop ban list.

The airline said early Thursday that with "immediate effect, all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Hamad International Airport to destinations in the United States." Hamad International Airport in Doha is the hub of Qatar Airways.

The airline did not discuss specifics about what it did to appease U.S. officials. In Turkey, authorities say they now use CT scanners to examine passengers' electronics.

The airline joins Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Dubai-based Emirates and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines in getting off the list.

The Trump administration in March banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 Mideast airports over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.