updated: 7/2/2017 8:43 AM

Portugal beats Mexico in extra time for Confed Cup 3rd place

  • Portugal's Adrien Silva, right, celebrates with teammates Ricardo Quaresma, left, and Andre Silva after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Portugal's Adrien Silva, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Portugal's Luis Neto, right, scores an own goal during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a save during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa deflects the ball during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left, gets a red card during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

  • Portugal's Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

MOSCOW -- Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time in the Confederations Cup third-place game on Sunday.

Facing defeat at the end of the 90 minutes, Portugal sent the game into extra time with Pepe's volley. Adrien Silva won it with a 104th-minute penalty following Miguel Layun's handball.

With little at stake on a wet afternoon in Moscow, both coaches gave game time to fringe players.

Portugal's Fernando Santos made eight changes from the loss to Chile in the semifinals, with Cristiano Ronaldo absent after leaving the squad to spend time with his newborn twins. Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio made five changes.

Guillermo Ochoa showed sharp reflexes in the 16th to stop Andre Silva's penalty, awarded after he was brought down by Rafael Marquez.

Portugal defender Luis Neto turned Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's cross into his own net in the 54th to give Mexico a 1-0 lead.

Both teams finished with 10 men. Portugal's Nelson Semedo picked up his second yellow card in the 106th, and Mexico's Raul Jimenez was red-carded six minutes later for a reckless tackle.

Mexico coach Osorio was also sent off for his angry reaction to the referee's decision not to give a penalty.

