Pro Sports
updated: 7/2/2017 4:57 PM

Robinson Cano, James Paxton propel Mariners past Angels, 5-3

  • Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano, right, celebrates with Kyle Seager after his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels' Danny Espinosa hits a single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017. Espinosa broke up Paxton's no hitter.

    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano, right, watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels' Yunel Escobar watches his RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 2, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 Angels he faced in the Seattle Mariners' 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Paxton (6-3) continued his career-long dominance of the Angels, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain. The left-hander has a career 2.04 ERA against the Halos, the second-best among active pitchers.

Jean Segura had four hits and drove in two runs as the Mariners took two of three from their AL West rivals.

Danny Espinosa got the Angels' first hit off Paxton in the sixth, and Yunel Escobar chased him with an RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles' third loss in four games.

