IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 2, 2017

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

INZ027-022100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ018-022100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ033-022100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ022-022100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ009-022100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ005-022100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ015-022100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ032-022100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ025-022100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ034-022100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ016-022100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ006-022100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ003-022100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ014-022100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ023-022100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ008-022100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ013-022100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ012-022100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-022100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east toward daybreak. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ007-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

INZ024-022100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ026-022100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ020-022100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

INZ017-022100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers

toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

