IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 2, 2017
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
INZ027-022100-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ018-022100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ033-022100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ022-022100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ009-022100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ005-022100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ015-022100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ032-022100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ025-022100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ034-022100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through early morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
INZ016-022100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ006-022100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ003-022100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ014-022100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ023-022100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ008-022100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ013-022100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ012-022100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ004-022100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east toward daybreak. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ007-022100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ024-022100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ026-022100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ020-022100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then slight chance of showers toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
$$
INZ017-022100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through early morning, then chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then slight chance of showers
toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
