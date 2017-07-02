Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois House delays Sunday vote on income tax increase

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Action on a revenue plan to end Illinois' two-year budget stalemate has been delayed.

The House convened at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan scheduled a roll call on a $5 billion income tax increase many believe is necessary to create a balanced state budget.

But Democrats amended the revenue legislation Sunday and postponed action. House Republicans then called a private party caucus.

Action is scheduled to resume before 5 p.m.

The revenue legislation would increase the personal income tax rate 32 percent. It would go from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. The corporate rate would jump from 5.25 percent to 7 percent. It would raise about $5 billion.

The bill is SB9 .

