News
posted: 6/30/2017 7:00 AM

A look at Illinois' budget crisis as impasse nears 3rd year

  • FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, center, works on a laptop at her desk on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

  • FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, heads to a leader's meeting in Speaker Michael Madigan's office at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk."(Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

  • FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

By SARA BURNETT
CHICAGO -- Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget. That could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating may be downgraded to "junk."

Lawmakers are meeting Friday to try to end an impasse between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and majority Democrats that started when the first-term governor took office in 2015 promising change. But a deal appears unlikely before the new fiscal year starts Saturday.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza controls the state's checkbook. She says, "derailment is imminent."

Rauner has said he'll keep legislators at work in Springfield until they can reach an agreement. That will continue a special session that is costing taxpayers up to $48,000 per day.

Article Comments ()
