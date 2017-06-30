IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 30, 2017
_____
723 FPUS53 KPAH 300534 AAA
ZFPPAH
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Paducah KY
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
INZ086-300915-
Vanderburgh-
Including the city of Evansville
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
INZ081-300915-
Gibson-
Including the city of Fort Branch
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
INZ082-300915-
Pike-
Including the city of Petersburg
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ085-300915-
Posey-
Including the city of Poseyville
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
INZ087-300915-
Warrick-
Including the city of Boonville
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ088-300915-
Spencer-
Including the city of Rockport
1234 AM CDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.Overnight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast