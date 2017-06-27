Breaking News Bar
 
Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting

  • FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Sarah Palin, political commentator and former governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congressman Gabby Giffords, according to a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

NEW YORK -- Former vice presidential nominee and Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congressman Gabby Giffords.

In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Palin's lawyers say the Times "violated the law and its own policies" when it accused her of inciting the 2011 attack that killed six people.

The lawsuit refers to a June editorial in the Times on the recent shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES'). The editorial was later corrected.

Palin is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.

A spokeswoman for the Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, says they haven't seen the lawsuit but will defend against any claim vigorously.

