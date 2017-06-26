Breaking News Bar
 
Former Packers RB Ahman Green jailed on child abuse claim

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green is jailed in Brown County, Wisconsin, on suspicion of child abuse.

Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday. Green was expected in court Monday afternoon.

Records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green's appearances, had no immediate comment.

The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He is the team's all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Green starred at Nebraska, then spent the first two seasons of his 12-year NFL career in Seattle. He played for Houston in 2007-08, but spent most of his career in Green Bay, his last season coming in 2009.

