Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/25/2017 10:51 AM

Inmate charged in brutal jail beating of Peter Tosh's son

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2014, file photo, Jawara McIntosh, son of legendary Reggae icon and a pro-marijuana activist, Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. McIntosh was hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February 2017 at the Bergen County jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said.

    FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2014, file photo, Jawara McIntosh, son of legendary Reggae icon and a pro-marijuana activist, Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. McIntosh was hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February 2017 at the Bergen County jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TRENTON, N.J. -- Authorities say a man accused of attacking and seriously injuring the son of late reggae icon Peter Tosh at a New Jersey jail is facing an aggravated assault charge.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says the count against Kyrie Baum stems from a Feb. 21 attack at a county jail that left 37-year-old Jawara McIntosh with traumatic brain injuries and in a coma. The charge was made public Friday. Authorities say Baum has already been indicted.

It wasn't known Sunday if the 40-year-old has retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said what sparked the attack, which they say lasted less than 10 seconds.

Attorney Jasmine Rand has said that McIntosh's family has filed notice that it plans to sue and also wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account