Inmate charged in brutal jail beating of Peter Tosh's son

hello

FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2014, file photo, Jawara McIntosh, son of legendary Reggae icon and a pro-marijuana activist, Peter Tosh, sings a song as he stands with a large gathering in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. McIntosh was hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February 2017 at the Bergen County jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said. Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. -- Authorities say a man accused of attacking and seriously injuring the son of late reggae icon Peter Tosh at a New Jersey jail is facing an aggravated assault charge.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says the count against Kyrie Baum stems from a Feb. 21 attack at a county jail that left 37-year-old Jawara McIntosh with traumatic brain injuries and in a coma. The charge was made public Friday. Authorities say Baum has already been indicted.

It wasn't known Sunday if the 40-year-old has retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said what sparked the attack, which they say lasted less than 10 seconds.

Attorney Jasmine Rand has said that McIntosh's family has filed notice that it plans to sue and also wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.