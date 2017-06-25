Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/25/2017 10:59 PM

Winners at Sunday night's BET Awards in Los Angeles

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bruno Mars accepts the award for best male R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Bruno Mars accepts the award for best male R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Remy Ma accepts the award for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Remy Ma accepts the award for best female hip hop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Solange, winner of the BET Centric award, poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Solange, winner of the BET Centric award, poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best male hip-hop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best male hip-hop artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Chance The Rapper accepts the humanitarian award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Chance The Rapper accepts the humanitarian award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Yara Shahidi accepts the young stars award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Yara Shahidi accepts the young stars award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Offset, from left, Quavo and Takeoff, of Migos, accept the award for best group at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Offset, from left, Quavo and Takeoff, of Migos, accept the award for best group at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • Ricky Bell, from left, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins, of New Edition, accept the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Ricky Bell, from left, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins, of New Edition, accept the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- A list of winners of the 2017 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

- Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"; Beyonce, "Sorry"

- Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

- Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

- Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

- Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

- Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

- Album of the year: Beyonce, "Lemonade"

- Best group: Migos

- Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

- Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

- YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

- Viewers' choice award: Beyonce, "Sorry"

- Centric award: Solange, "Cranes In the Sky"

- Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, "Sorry"

- Best actor: Mahershala Ali

- Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

- Best movie: "Hidden Figures"

- Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

- Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

- Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

- Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

- Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

- Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account