Winners at Sunday night's BET Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A list of winners of the 2017 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:
- Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"; Beyonce, "Sorry"
- Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars
- Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce
- Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar
- Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma
- Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
- Album of the year: Beyonce, "Lemonade"
- Best group: Migos
- Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae
- Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
- YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi
- Viewers' choice award: Beyonce, "Sorry"
- Centric award: Solange, "Cranes In the Sky"
- Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, "Sorry"
- Best actor: Mahershala Ali
- Best actress: Taraji P. Henson
- Best movie: "Hidden Figures"
- Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams
- Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry
- Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper
- Lifetime achievement award: New Edition
- Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England
- Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria