Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards

Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars. Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, June 25, 2017, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Mars, who will open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is nominated for five awards.

The "B'' in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars.

Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.

Beyonce, who dominated last year's show with multiple wins and a show-stopping performance, is up for seven honors. Mars, who will open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is nominated for five awards.

Mars and Beyonce will also compete for album of the year, video director of the year and the viewer's choice award.

Leslie Jones of "Saturday Night Live" will host the show, which is set to feature performances by Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown and DJ Khaled.

Solange, Migos and Big Sean are also nominated for video of the year.