6/24/2017

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,' mentally off

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says he is out of sorts mentally, feeling "anxious" and "weird." And that is why he was unavailable to pitch Friday.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons did not use Osuna when the Kansas City Royals scored four runs in the ninth off three relievers to win 5-4. Gibbons says Osuna was "just not feeling well." He did not elaborate.

Osuna said through an interpreter before Saturday's game that he feels "great physically" but not "mentally." He adds that he is "a little bit anxious, a little bit weird. I feel like I'm not myself right now." He says he has never experienced this sensation during his career.

The 22-year-old reliever has 19 saves this season and is the youngest player in major league history to record 75 saves.

