IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 24, 2017
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky
National Weather Service Louisville KY
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
Dubois-
Including the city of Jasper
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Orange-
Including the city of Paoli
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Salem
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Scott-
Including the city of Scottsburg
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Madison
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Perry-
Including the city of Tell City
146 AM CDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Crawford-
Including the city of English
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Corydon
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the city of New Albany
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Clark-
Including the city of Jeffersonville
246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
