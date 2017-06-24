IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast

IN Louisville KY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 24, 2017

_____

036 FPUS53 KLMK 240646

ZFPLMK

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky

National Weather Service Louisville KY

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

INZ083-242030-

Dubois-

Including the city of Jasper

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ076-242030-

Orange-

Including the city of Paoli

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ077-242030-

Washington-

Including the city of Salem

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ078-242030-

Scott-

Including the city of Scottsburg

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ079-242030-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Madison

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ089-242030-

Perry-

Including the city of Tell City

146 AM CDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ084-242030-

Crawford-

Including the city of English

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ090-242030-

Harrison-

Including the city of Corydon

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ091-242030-

Floyd-

Including the city of New Albany

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ092-242030-

Clark-

Including the city of Jeffersonville

246 AM EDT Sat Jun 24 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast