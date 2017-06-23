Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 6/23/2017 8:21 PM

Diggins-Smith hits franchise record 7 3s, Wings beat Stars

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN ANTONIO -- Skylar Diggins-Smith hit a franchise record seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the winless San Antonio Stars 81-69 on Friday night.

Alex Montgomery made an open 3-pointer to extend San Antonio's lead to 62-58 with 7:28 left but Diggins-Smith made two shots from behind the arc for a 64-62 lead. Theresa Plaisance's basket gave Dallas the lead for good with 5:13 to go and San Antonio went scoreless for nearly three minutes down the stretch.

Plaisance finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which also beat the Stars on Wednesday. Allisha Gray scored 12 and Kayla Thornton 10.

Dallas scored the first seven points of the game and led 39-31 at halftime as Gray and Diggins-Smith combined to score 22 points.

Kayla McBride made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-13). Isabelle Harrison added 12 points and Monique Currie 11.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account