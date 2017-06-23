Diggins-Smith hits franchise record 7 3s, Wings beat Stars

SAN ANTONIO -- Skylar Diggins-Smith hit a franchise record seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the winless San Antonio Stars 81-69 on Friday night.

Alex Montgomery made an open 3-pointer to extend San Antonio's lead to 62-58 with 7:28 left but Diggins-Smith made two shots from behind the arc for a 64-62 lead. Theresa Plaisance's basket gave Dallas the lead for good with 5:13 to go and San Antonio went scoreless for nearly three minutes down the stretch.

Plaisance finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which also beat the Stars on Wednesday. Allisha Gray scored 12 and Kayla Thornton 10.

Dallas scored the first seven points of the game and led 39-31 at halftime as Gray and Diggins-Smith combined to score 22 points.

Kayla McBride made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-13). Isabelle Harrison added 12 points and Monique Currie 11.