Springer keys big 1st inning that leads Astros past A's 8-4

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve bunts for a single on a pitch from Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt, left, speaks with pitcher Sonny Gray (54) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray, right, waits for Houston Astros' George Springer to run the bases after Springer hit a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Houston Astros' George Springer, left, celebrates with Josh Reddick after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- George Springer hit a leadoff homer to spark a five-run first inning and the Houston Astros once again made themselves at home in Oakland with an 8-4 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel each added an RBI double, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run single in the first against Sonny Gray (2-3) to give the Astros their eighth straight win at the Coliseum and 13th in the last 14 meetings with the A's overall.

Francis Martes (2-0) was the beneficiary of the early outburst and won his second straight start to begin his career. Houston's heralded prospect allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chad Pinder hit a solo homer and Khris Davis and Jaycob Brugman added RBI hits for the A's, who cut the deficit to one but couldn't climb out of the early hole.

Carlos Correa gave the Astros some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth, and Carlos Beltran added a solo homer in the ninth.

Martes got plenty of support from his hitters, most notably Springer, who homered for the third straight game to give him 21 on the season. Springer hit a 3-1 pitch from Gray over the wall in left field for his eighth leadoff homer of the season, tying the franchise record held by Craig Biggio (2001) and Springer (last season).

The next two Astros reached before Gray got Correa to hit into a double. Gray struggled to get that third out, allowing three hits, one walk and a batter to reach on an error before finally escaping the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Josh Reddick was activated off the concussion disabled list and started in left field. He had two hits, a walk and a run scored. ... RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (lower back) is scheduled to come off the DL and start Saturday at Seattle.

Athletics: 3B Matt Chapman sat for a second straight day with a left knee infection but could be back on the field Thursday.

ROUGH FIRST

Gray had been a fast starter this season, allowing just two total runs in the first two innings of his initial nine starts. That all changed with a five-run first against the Astros that was the worst opening inning in Gray's 106 career starts. He settled down after that and didn't allow another run before leaving after five innings.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Mike Fiers (4-2) looks to win his seventh straight decision on the road. Oakland LHP Sean Manaea (6-3) has won five consecutive decisions overall, with a 2.84 ERA in those six starts.

___

