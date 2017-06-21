Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/21/2017 7:57 PM

Nyarko breaks tie, DC United beats Atlanta United 2-1

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

D.C. United (5-8-3) improved to 2-0 against Atlanta, winning for only the second time since beating its conference rival April 30. It was just the fifth multigoal game of the season for the lowest-scoring MLS team with just 12 goals.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it in the 23rd minute.

Brandon Vasquez had an open look to tie it for Atlanta in the 75th minute, but the angle was too difficult.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account