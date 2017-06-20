Breaking News Bar
 
Sergei Mylnikov, Soviet ice hockey goaltender, dies at 58

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2006 file photo, 75-year-old Slovak forward Karol Fako, right, challenges for the puck with goalie Sergei Mylnikov, left, during their friendly match "USSR hockey legends" against "World Stars team" in Moscow. The Russian Hockey Federation said Sergei Mylnikov, a goaltender who won Olympic ice hockey gold in 1988 with the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday June 20, 2017. He was 58.

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2006 file photo, former coach of Finland's ice hockey team, Risto Yalo, center, struggles for the puck with Russian sports minister Vyacheslav Fetisov, left, and goalie Sergei Mylnikov during their friendly match "USSR hockey legends" against "World Stars team" in Moscow. The Russian Hockey Federation said Sergei Mylnikov, a goaltender who won Olympic ice hockey gold in 1988 with the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday June 20, 2017. He was 58.

MOSCOW -- Sergei Mylnikov, a goaltender who won Olympic ice hockey gold in 1988 with the Soviet Union, has died. He was 58.

The Russian Hockey Federation said he died on Tuesday, without specifying the circumstances, and called him an "illustrious" player in Soviet and Russian hockey history.

Besides winning the Olympic gold in Calgary, Mylnikov also played on the Soviet team for the 1987 Canada Cup, losing to the Canadians 2-1 in the finals.

When the Soviet Union began to allow its players to move to the NHL, Mylnikov did so, but played only 10 games for the struggling Quebec Nordiques.

