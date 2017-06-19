Blue Jays rally in 9th, beat Rangers 7-6 in ALDS rematch

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada sits in the dugout in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna celebrates on the mound after getting Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, rear, to fly out for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Blue Jays won 7-6. Associated Press

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy goes up for the high and wide throw to the bag as Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin slides in safely on a bases-clearing double by Steve Pearce in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit also scored Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce follows through on a bases-clearing double to left as Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy watches in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit scored Kendrys Morales, Justin Smoak and Russell Martin. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales follows through on a run-scoring single as Texas Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy, right, watches in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit that scored Josh Donaldson gave the Blue Jays the 7-6 lead and win. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Monday night in a matchup of AL Division Series opponents the past two seasons.

The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last postseason, when they won the first two games in a best-of-five sweep that was their second straight ALDS victory over the two-time defending AL West champs.

Donaldson's single off closer Matt Bush scored Ryan Goins, who just beat the throw to second for a leadoff double. Morales' hit to the gap in left-center scored Donaldson from second after a stolen base and a walk. It was the third blown save in 11 chances for Bush (2-2).

Jeff Beliveau (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

Toronto's Steve Pearce and Adrian Beltre of the Rangers traded three-run doubles in the fourth inning, with Beltre's liner to right-center capping a five-run inning for a 6-5 lead that held up until the ninth.

Jose Bautista, who took a punch to the jaw from Rougned Odor in a wild brawl in Toronto's last regular-season game at Texas last season, started the Blue Jays' four-run fourth with his 12th home run, a 442-foot shot over the lower-deck seats in left.

Elvis Andrus had a two-run single before Beltre's hit as three pitchers for both teams combined for 79 pitches in the fourth.

Justin Smoak had three hits, including a career high-tying 20th homer to get the Blue Jays even in the second after Nomar Mazara's ninth homer for Texas in the first, a 435-foot drive to the second deck in right.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, and RHP Leonel Campos was brought up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace him.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (right oblique strain) is scheduled for his second rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. He could rejoin the rotation next week in Cleveland. He's been out since May 4. ... RHP A.J. Griffin (left intercostal strain) was moved to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for Tanner Scheppers, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. OF Jared Hoying was sent down.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (3-2, 5.36 ERA) makes his fourth start since returning from a left shoulder injury. He's coming off his longest outing of the season, seven innings against Tampa Bay. He gave up three runs - two earned - with nine strikeouts in a no-decision.

Rangers: RHP Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.67) gets his second start since pitching four scoreless innings in his only relief appearance of the season. His first eight outings were starts.

