IN Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 20, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;77%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;3;87%
Bloomington;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;86%
Columbus;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;6;70%
Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;10;50%
Elkhart;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;83%
Evansville;Partly cloudy;73;W;3;56%
Fort Wayne;Partly cloudy;60;SW;8;89%
Gary;Clear;65;WSW;6;61%
Goshen;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;83%
Huntingburg;Clear;70;S;3;67%
Indianapolis;Cloudy;69;WNW;8;52%
Knox;Clear;61;WSW;5;82%
Kokomo;Showers;64;W;16;84%
Lafayette;Partly cloudy;65;N;13;67%
Muncie;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;77%
Peru;Cloudy;61;SW;10;93%
Shelbyville;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;10;54%
South Bend;Partly cloudy;59;SW;7;83%
Terre Haute;Cloudy;69;W;5;56%
Warsaw;Partly cloudy;61;SW;3;87%
Keywords: Indiana, Current Conditions