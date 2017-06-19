IN Current Conditions

IN Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 20, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;77%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;3;87%

Bloomington;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;86%

Columbus;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;6;70%

Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;10;50%

Elkhart;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;83%

Evansville;Partly cloudy;73;W;3;56%

Fort Wayne;Partly cloudy;60;SW;8;89%

Gary;Clear;65;WSW;6;61%

Goshen;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;83%

Huntingburg;Clear;70;S;3;67%

Indianapolis;Cloudy;69;WNW;8;52%

Knox;Clear;61;WSW;5;82%

Kokomo;Showers;64;W;16;84%

Lafayette;Partly cloudy;65;N;13;67%

Muncie;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;77%

Peru;Cloudy;61;SW;10;93%

Shelbyville;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;10;54%

South Bend;Partly cloudy;59;SW;7;83%

Terre Haute;Cloudy;69;W;5;56%

Warsaw;Partly cloudy;61;SW;3;87%

