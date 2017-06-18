Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros 6-5

Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price, right, reacts as Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates with Brian McCann after hitting a solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove with Mitch Moreland during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Xander Bogaerts went deep twice for the first multihomer game of his career and had four RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Bogaerts had just two homers entering Sunday's game. He ended an 0-for-14 skid when he connected off Joe Musgrove (4-6) to make it 1-0 with two outs in the first inning.

A two-run shot by Bogaerts in the sixth put the Red Sox up 3-2. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run double later that inning.

Houston cut the lead to 5-4 with homers from Jake Marisnick and George Springer in the sixth, but an RBI single by Bogaerts added an insurance run in the seventh.

David Price (2-1) got the win despite tying a season high by allowing eight hits with three runs and three walks in five-plus innings. Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.